Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a narrow 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, bringing their record to 2-3 on the season. Tyler Boyd had his second subpar performance in a row but will look to bounce back in the Bengals’ Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd caught 3-of-4 targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Ravens, bringing in just 6.2 PPR fantasy points on the day. It’s the third game of five that he’s scored single-digit fantasy points as Hayden Hurst was the beneficiary of Tee Higgins (ankle) missing time on the field. With Higgins still questionable ahead of Sunday’s game, Boyd will look to bring in more targets and find the end zone since he hasn’t scored a touchdown since the Week 3 win over the Jets.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Tyler Boyd is certainly a boom-or-bust play that will be a gamble in Week 6. He could be worth a look at flex, but if you have any better options with more consistency, leave Boyd on the bench for Week 6.