Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a 19-17 result in Week 5 to the Baltimore Ravens as their record falls to 2-3 on the season. Currently sitting in third place in the AFC North, they’ll look to bounce back against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Hayden Hurst saw an increased workload with Tee Higgins (ankle) extremely limited, but will he be worth a start in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals TE Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst recorded a new season high in both receptions and yards as he caught 6-of-7 for 53 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Ravens. Higgins’ absence (after just 10 snaps) opened the door for Hurst to find more targets as he tied his season-high of seven from Joe Burrow in the contest. It was easily his best game of the season and he’ll look to replicate that performance against the Saints on Sunday. If Higgins doesn’t suit up in New Orleans, look for Hurst to have an increased workload again.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Regardless of whether Higgins plays or not, Hayden Hurst should be in your starting lineup in Week 6.