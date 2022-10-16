Samaje Perine start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a narrow 19-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 5 as they sit in third place in the AFC North, just ahead of the Steelers. Samaje Perine had a decent game as he logged points on the ground and in the air, but will he be worth a start in Week 6 when the Bengals go up against the New Orleans Saints?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Samaje Perine ran the ball three times for just 17 yards while adding another 39 yards from catching all four of his targets. He didn’t find the end zone, but he totaled a decent 9.6 PPR fantasy points on the day as he competes with Joe Mixon for touches. Perine has struggled to find any sort of consistency from week to week, as he’s topped out at 14.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 while bringing in single digits in every other game.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Perine will continue to play second fiddle to Mixon and is a good play to have on your team as a handcuff, but he should be left on your bench in Week 6.