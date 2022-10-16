Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton has done a fine job stepping in for an injured Jameis Winston these past two weeks. Last Sunday, the veteran successfully managed the Saints' offense and led the team to a 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Dalton will once again get the start on Sunday when the team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 6 matchup. We’ll go over if he’ll be worth a start in fantasy football against his former team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Dalton went 16-24 for 187 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in last week’s victory over the Seahawks. It was the definition of simple game management on the part of the veteran QB as Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara handled the load on offense.

This performance earned fantasy managers 10.9 points.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Unless you’re in an extreme jam at quarterback, sit Dalton. He’s not going to produce any better than the pedestrian fantasy numbers he has for the past two weeks.