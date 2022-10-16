Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end (well, that’s what he’s still listed as at the moment) Taysom Hill had yet another explosive week in fantasy football against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. The jack-of-all-trades weapon for the Saints made a major impact in the team toppling Seattle for a 32-29 victory.

Hill and the Saints will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to the Superdome for their Week 6 matchup this Sunday. We’ll go over whether or not you should start him in your fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks was a classic “Taysom Hill shows up and does everything” game for the Saints offense. The playmaker, had nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and his lone pass went for a 22-yard touchdown.

That performance earned fantasy managers 34.1 points last week and he didn’t even catch a single pass as a tight end. Hill continues to break fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 6?

With Andy Dalton once again starting, one would think that the Saints coaching staff will continue to get creative and get the ball into Hill’s hands as many times as possible. If you have him, take the risk and start him.