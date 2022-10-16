Cowboys vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) their first loss of the season with the two teams battling on Sunday Night Football. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. from Lincoln Financial Field. The winner between these two will get a coveted divisional win in what has been a tightly contested NFC East division.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Eagles in Week 6 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -6.5 (-110)

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Eagles -265, Cowboys +225

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys +6.5

Dallas is 4-1 against the spread this season, with Philadelphia bringing a 3-2 record themselves heading into Sunday night. The strength of the Cowboys has been their elite defense, and they are allowing the third-fewest points per game this season (14.4). The Eagles' offense may be highly efficient, but expect the Cowboys to make them earn every single scoring opportunity as they keep this NFC East showdown a tightly contested battle.

Over/under: Over 42

Despite the Cowboys’ elite defense holding its own this season, the Eagles offense has way too much talent to be effectively shut out. Expect Philadelphia to put points on the board one way or the other, but Dallas should be able to counter each punch respectively. The duo of Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard on the ground should help keep this game within reach, and CeeDee Lamb combined with the return of Michael Gallup can help make this a potentially high-scoring affair between division rivals.

Player prop: Jalen Hurts over 49.5 rushing yards (-110)

Hurts’ ability to make plays with his legs has helped keep the Eagles undefeated this season, and it will serve him well against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' pass rush. Dallas is ranked 19th against the run, allowing an average of 117.6 yards per game. Hurts has finished with 50+ rushing yards in three of five games this season. With the high likelihood that he beats the pass rush by moving out of the pocket, he should be able to surpass 49.5 rushing yards on Sunday night.