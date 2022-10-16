Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram had an extremely quiet day in the team’s 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. The veteran tailback not only got significantly fewer touches than Alvin Kamara but was also outproduced on the ground by “tight end” Taysom Hill.

With the Saints set to host the Cincinnati Bengals for their Week 6 showdown this Sunday, we’ll go over whether or not you should start Ingram in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram registered nine carries for just 16 rushing yards in last week’s victory over the Seahawks. That earned fantasy managers just 3.6 points and was his lowest production total of the season.

Ingram has yet to crack double-digit fantasy points in standard leagues this year as he usually tops out at around 10 carries.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Ingram has been a non-factor in fantasy football all season. Sit him.