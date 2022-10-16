JK Dobbins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins put together an effective performance in limited touches in his last time out, he could certainly be a useful fantasy football option in Week 6. Here’s a look at what to consider as you set your lineup heading into Sunday’s slate of action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB JK Dobbins

Dobbins rushed for 44 yards on eight attempts but was held without a touchdown or reception in a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. The combination of Kenyon Drake, Devin Duvernay and Mike Davis all combined for the same number of carries, and Lamar Jackson led the team with 12 rushing attempts, all of which limits Dobbins’ ceiling for a big-time fantasy performance.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Dobbins is the running back you want to have in this offense, and he could be used as a top-20 option in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.