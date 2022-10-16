Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay appears to have a larger role in this offense and is coming off a career-high in touches his last time out. If you are a fantasy manager considering inserting Duvernay into your lineup, here’s a look at what to think about as you set your Week 6 lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay caught 5-of-7 targets that went his way for 54 yards in a 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also rushed for 24 yards on three rushing attempts in the victory. Duvernay finished with more than 50 receiving yards three times this season and has three touchdowns on the year. Rashod Bateman willbe out again this week, and Duvernay should be the top wide receiver for Jackson to go to against the New York Giants.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Duvernay isn’t a smash start, but his usage on the ground and through the air with Bateman out makes him a worthy flex play.