Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The surprising New York Giants (4-1) will look to extend their hot start against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium, and Daniel Jones could make the case to be in fantasy lineups given the matchup at hand. We break down whether it makes sense to start or sit the Giants quarterback in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Though the Giants continue to surpass everyone’s expectations this season, it’s largely been a result of Saquon Barkley’s return to form. Jones has helped keep the offense afloat, but from a fantasy perspective, he has yet to produce consistent production each week. In the past two games, Jones has failed to throw a single touchdown pass. He’s also coming off his lowest fantasy point total in Week 5 with 12.38 PPR fantasy points scored.

On paper, his upcoming matchup is favorable for a bounce-back in fantasy production. The Ravens are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points on average (21.99) to opposing quarterbacks. A potential back-and-forth high-scoring matchup with Lamar Jackson may give reason to believe that Jones could finish with a solid stat line. But unfortunately, the Giants quarterback is limited with viable receiving options to target through the air.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Though the stats are in his favor, Jones remains an unviable fantasy option in Week 6 and therefore is a sit this week. Unless the Giants make a move to bolster their options at receiver, Jones may likely remain a candidate to keep on the bench going forward.