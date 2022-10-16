Daniel Bellinger start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants have a chance to move to 5-1 if they can knock off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. Achieving that goal will likely take a collective offensive effort, which means tight end Daniel Bellinger could be worth consideration from fantasy managers. We break down his opponent this week and decide whether he should be a starter in your fantasy lineups for Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger is coming off his best fantasy outing of the season in Week 5 against the Packers. The Giants’ tight end totaled 10.4 PPR fantasy points after finding the endzone on his only carry of the game. Otherwise, he finished with just 22 receiving yards on the day while hauling in two of his three targets. The Georgia product has yet to surpass 50 receiving yards or more than five targets in a game so far this year, and the matchup ahead won’t make his job any easier.

The Ravens are allowing just 9.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league. The tight end position in fantasy football is generally boom or bust, but Bellinger is arguably a touchdown-reliant player. If fantasy managers are looking for value they may be better off looking elsewhere.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Given the boom-or-bust risk of starting Bellinger, he should remain on the bench in Week 6. He’s certainly worth a stash on the roster for deeper leagues, but he’ll need to post consistent fantasy numbers before being considered a starter.