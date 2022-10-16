Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Despite the number of injuries to their receiving room, the New York Giants are 4-1 to start the season as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. Darius Slayton could be in line to maximize his opportunity amid a thin receiving corps. We break down his matchup in Week 6 and determine whether or not he’s worth a start in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

After three straight games with little to no fantasy production, Slayton had his highest point total last week with 13.9 PPR fantasy points. The Giants’ wideout hauled in six of his seven targets for a team-high 79 receiving yards, after seeing a total of two targets in the three games prior. New York’s receiving corps was notably thin due to injuries, and if that remains to be true in Week 6 then Slayton could be in for another high volume of targets.

The Ravens have been accommodating to opposing receivers so far this season. Baltimore is allowing an average of 36.4 fantasy points per game to the position, which is the third-highest in the league. Though Daniel Jones may not have a ton of options to throw to on a weekly basis, Slayton could be ready to take advantage of the thin unit.

Start or sit in Week 6?

If you have an open flex spot in your lineup and have the ability to take a chance on him, Slayton figures to be in a great position to surpass his normal fantasy ceiling. Start him as a flex with the hope that the Ravens’ leaky secondary will give him opportunities in space as they match up on Sunday.