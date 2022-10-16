Richie James start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will look to continue their hot start to the season with the Baltimore Ravens on deck in Week 6. The matchup at hand could call for a back-and-forth scoring affair, which means wide receiver Richie James may be worth a look from fantasy managers this week. We break down his opponent and recommend whether James is a viable option in fantasy lineups come Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James

James’ fantasy trajectory is heading in the wrong direction heading into Week 6. After posting back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances through the first two weeks, the Giants receiver’s targets have gradually dwindled week to week. Last week he caught just two passes for 16 yards and 3.6 PPR fantasy points. The trends are working against his favor and it’s hard to imagine him turning things around in Week 6.

Granted, the Ravens are allowing the third-most fantasy points on average to wideouts (36.4 PPG). But the dip in targets and production over the past few weeks may be a signal that James is not a trustworthy target in the eyes of Daniel Jones. Hoping for a sudden turnaround this week may be a risky bet for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Given the slipping production and targets heading into Sunday, James is a fantasy sit this week. The number of viable fantasy options at receiver for the Giants is limited already, but James should be left on the bench or waiver wire respectively.