David Sills start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 from MetLife Stadium. In a surprisingly competitive NFC East, the Giants will look to stay ahead in the division with a win on Sunday, and it could necessitate a high-scoring outing to best Lamar Jackson. The game script could mean the likes of receiver David Sills is worth fantasy football consideration, and we break down whether he’s worth a spot in starting lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR David Sills

Though the Giants' receiving corps has been hit with the injury bug, Sills has yet to take advantage of the extra opportunities. Through the first five weeks of the season, the Giants wideout has seen just 12 targets total, while hauling in eight receptions. He’s coming off a 3.2 PPR fantasy performance last week against the Packers, while his season-high was in Week 2 with 6.7 PPR fantasy points.

Although the Ravens are among the teams surrendering the highest fantasy points on average to receivers, it’s hard to believe that Sills can suddenly break out in Week 6. The volume of targets he’s gotten so far shows that he hasn’t earned the trust of Daniel Jones just yet. It will take a more confident performance if fantasy managers should even consider him in the lineup.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sills is a sit for Week 6, especially if New York’s receiving unit gets a much-needed boost of players back on the field. The Giants wideout should remain on the waiver wire as well until further notice.