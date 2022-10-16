Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens will face off in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have managed to compile a 4-1 record despite the injury bug hitting their receiving corps, but help could be on the way this week. Receiver Kenny Golladay can make his return to the field after missing last week’s action. We break down whether he’s a fantasy must-start this week or if the wideout is best suited on the bench.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay has been fantasy irrelevant throughout the season, and returning from a knee injury in Week 6 leaves little hope that he can suddenly finish with a strong fantasy performance. Prior to his absence in Week 5, the Giants receiver saw just six targets through the first four games of the season. In that timespan, he’s caught just two catches for 22 yards, with his longest reception being 15 yards. To make matters worse, the entirety of that production came in Week 1.

The numbers (or lack thereof) are proof that Golladay has not carved out an impactful role in the Giants’ offense. That may be a head-scratching thought considering he signed a four-year, $72 million contract to come to New York. But even against a favorable passing defense like the Ravens leaves little hope for an efficient day from Golladay, given his track record to start the season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Even if Golladay suits up in Week 6, the fact that he’s coming off a knee injury should provide some cause for concern. Couple that with his scarce fantasy production all season long, and Golladay is a sit for this week.