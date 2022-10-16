Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals lost a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. They’re sitting at 2-3 on the year, but don’t seem to have the team to make a run at the playoffs this year. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury may be coaching for his career in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Murray and the Cardinals’ offense has been anemic at times this season, averaging 23 points per game, but not always performing when needed. They’ll be without RB1 James Conner and Darrel Williams this week as they battle injuries. Enter Eno Benjamin, whose roll has been increased this year and will increase a lot this week with Conner and Williams out. Benjamin has played well in relief of Conner, but will be asked to do it all game this week. The good news is that he’ll face a Seahawks defense that’s allowing the fifth-most PPR points in the league.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start Benjamin in most leagues this week.