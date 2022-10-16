Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 as their record falls to 2-3 on the season. Zach Ertz saw plenty of volume again for a solid performance, but it wasn’t enough to help get the win for the Cardinals in the end. Arizona is set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz caught 6-of-10 for 48 yards but was unable to find the end zone as the Cardinals fell to the undefeated Eagles. Ertz has now seen at least 10 targets in three of the five games so far this season and has managed to pull in double-digit PPR fantasy points in all five. Week 5 was no exception as he racked up 10.8 PPR points, although that’s on the low side of his first five outings. He’s got an extremely high floor as far as tight ends go since Kyler Murray sends plenty of targets his way week after week, and he should continue to be one of the top TE options anywhere in the league.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Zach Ertz has a favorable matchup against the Seahawks this weekend and should be a must-start for any league in Week 6.