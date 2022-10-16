Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 20-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, bringing their record on the season to 2-3 after the first five games. Marquise Brown was heavily involved and found the end zone, delighting fantasy managers despite the loss. The Cardinals will go up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown caught 8-of-10 for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 loss as he turned in yet another impressive performance for fantasy managers. It’s the third straight week he’s totaled over 20 PPR fantasy points, bringing in 21.8 on the day. He continues to be one of the top receivers in the league as Kyler Murray has thrown double-digit targets his way in the last four consecutive games. With all the volume he’s seeing, Hollywood is turning out consistent performances and can be counted on week after week, regardless of the game’s result.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Marquise Brown is a must-start in all leagues in Week 6.