A.J. Green start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a narrow 20-17 loss to the Eagles, who still remain undefeated on the season. The Cardinals, now 2-3, sit in third place in the NFC West and will play an important divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 action on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR A.J. Green

A.J. Green had yet another relatively quiet week as he caught 3-of-5 for just 20 yards in the loss to the Eagles. It was enough to bring in 5.0 PPR fantasy points, which has been pretty par for the course all season long. After missing the game in Week 4 due to a knee injury, he was back on the field against the Eagles and saw 49 snaps, but was unable to move the fantasy needle much at all. He hasn’t done enough to get on the fantasy radar this season, which makes him more of a liability than an asset for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Green can’t be trusted to bring in much value as his highest fantasy output this season came in Week 2 with 6.6 PPR points. Leave A.J. Green on the bench in Week 6.