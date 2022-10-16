Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are still undefeated on the season. Arizona falls to 2-3 and sits in third place in the NFC West, just above their Week 6 opponent Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from Lumen Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore played his second game for the Cardinals after returning from a knee injury, and he delivered some solid value for fantasy managers in Week 5. Moore caught 7-of-8 for 68 yards while losing seven yards on two rushing attempts. He didn’t find the end zone, but it was enough to bring in 13.1 PPR fantasy points on the day which is a huge step up from the 3.7 points he totaled in their Week 4 win over the Panthers. DeAndre Hopkins is set to come back in Week 7, but that gives Moore one more week to impress before his target share sees a reduction.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Moore should be worth a start in your flex spot for Week 6 since he has a high ceiling as long as he continues to see the volume from QB Kyler Murray.