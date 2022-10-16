Geno Smith start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Geno Smith completed 16-of-25 passing attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Seattle Seahawks’ 39-32 loss last week and gets the Arizona Cardinals defense on Sunday for another likely high-scoring affair. Smith is lighting up the stat sheet consistently and has recorded at least two touchdowns in all but one of his appearances this year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The Seahawks’ QB competition before the 2022-23 regular season was quite the entertaining phenomenon for the three weeks of preseason, but it now looks like head coach Pete Carroll should’ve had this decision finalized a long time ago. Smith has racked up 19.6 fantasy points per contest in half-PPR formats and is the overall QB9 ahead of Seattle’s Week 6 matchup.

The 10-year veteran is among the best QB streaming options moving forward, and it appears that the game script is almost always going to favor passing regardless of the Seahawks’ opponent. They are currently the NFL’s seventh-highest-scoring team, averaging 25.4 points per game through five games. Not to mention, their schedule over the next six weeks is predictably offensive shootouts, on paper.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start Smith as a QB2 with upside against the Cardinals in Week 6.