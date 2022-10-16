Kenneth Walker III start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks pieced together three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in their Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Coming into Week 6, the Seahawks are the seventh-highest-scoring offense in football, averaging 25.4 per game. They will look to balance the offensive output once again in Week 6 with Kenneth Walker III leading the charge out of the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Seattle was heartbroken when it watched starting running back Rashaad Penny suffer a broken fibula to ultimately end his season. Penny was carted off the field in the third quarter against the Saints, after recording 54 rushing yards on eight carries. The 26-year-old RB was having a stellar campaign on the ground — averaging 12.3 carries for 73 yards in 2022. Walker stepped gracefully into Penny’s RB1 duties as a result. The rookie rushed eight times for 88 yards (averaging a respectable 11 YPC), and dusted the New Orleans Orleans defense for a 69-yard fourth-quarter touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 6?

It’s clear that the Seattle backfield is now Walker’s to lose. Considering the Michigan State product’s instant production in Penny’s absence, he belongs firmly in fantasy football lineups at least at the RB2 spot. He’s the waiver-wire addition of the week, and it could turn into so much more. We’ll see how Walker does with the workhorse-type volume against the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 6.