DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are top-3 in the NFL for passing touchdowns (2.3 per game) and passing yards (291.0 per game) in their previous three games. They get an Arizona Cardinals defense that hasn’t been kind to opposing receivers this season. Is DK Metcalf up to the challenge in Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf is the overall WR19 in fantasy football, averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout has been an absolute menace to cornerbacks this season with at least five catches for over 60 yards since Week 2.

Despite a tough matchup with the Saints’ most valued defensive asset Marshon Lattimore, and teammate Tyler Lockett hauling in two scores opposite of him in the offense, Metcalf turned in a quality performance — securing five-of-eight targets for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Fantasy managers shouldn’t panic. Metcalf has developed a trustworthy rapport with Geno Smith on a weekly basis, and he won’t have Lattimore mucking up opportunities for him in Week 6. The 24-year-old wideout should be able to bounce back in an emphatic way against the Arizona secondary.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Start Metcalf has posted double-digit fantasy points in his last three appearances. He should be started at any WR spot without hesitation.