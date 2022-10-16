Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Tyler Lockett hauled in five-of-six targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks lost 39-32 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Lockett finished with a 24 percent target share and has recorded at least five catches for 76 yards in the last four games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett finally connected with Geno Smith to secure his first TD after four scoreless games. The 30-year-old wideout should continue to see more volume from Smith, despite DK Metcalf being the clear No. 1 target to this point.

Metcalf drew coverage from one of the NFL’s best shutdown cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore in Week 5, which ultimately led to Smith looking elsewhere for production. To Lockett’s benefit, that might wind up being the case against the Arizona Cardinals the next time out.

Lockett was added to the Seahawks injury report on Thursday night after he tweaked something in Thursday’s practice. His status should be closely monitored ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Fantasy managers should search for a one-week sub to fill Lockett’s shoes in lineups.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Lockett was the overall WR8 in fantasy football last week, but he’s a boom-or-bust player who could sink your team in Week 6.