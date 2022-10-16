Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills continued their strong start to the season with a 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5, bringing their record to 4-1 as they sit on top of the AFC East. Devin Singletary had a quiet week despite the big win as the Bills will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary ran the ball six times for 42 yards in the Week 5 win over the Steelers. He also caught one of his two targets for another four yards as he finished the game flying under the fantasy radar. He was only able to bring in 5.6 PPR fantasy points, which marks the third time this season he’s finished with single digits. He averaged seven yards per carry, which marks a season-high for the 25-year-old running back despite his low fantasy value last week.

The Bills will be going up against a tough Chiefs team who are also 4-1 on the season so far and have only allowed an average of 83.6 rushing yards per game this season. However, the Raiders just put up 155 rushing yards in their loss to the Chiefs last week.

Start or sit in Week 6?

This is expected to be a high-scoring game, and even if the running game is stifled, Singletary has generally been able to capitalize in the air when Josh Allen throws his way. Start Devin Singletary as a solid flex option in Week 6.