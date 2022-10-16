Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a huge 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5, improving their record to 4-1 on the season as they sit on top of the AFC East. Receiver Gabe Davis had his best game of the season, so let’s take a look at whether he’s worth starting in Week 6 against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis had a massive performance in the win over the Steelers, catching 3-of-6 for 171 yards and two touchdowns on the day. He finished as the top-ranked WR in the league with 32.1 PPR fantasy points on the day, outperforming the likes of Justin Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, and Cooper Kupp. It was a much-needed performance for the 23-year-old, who was held out of Week 2 with an ankle injury and has been struggling to find his form ever since. He hasn’t been able to show much consistency yet, but after watching him haul in 98-yard and 62-yard touchdowns last week, it would be nearly impossible not to keep him in your lineup against the Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The last time the Bills played the Chiefs, Davis racked up 201 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. Not to say he’ll replicate that performance again on Sunday, but it bodes well for the third-year receiver who will be looking to carry the momentum over from his impressive Week 5 performance. Start Gabe Davis in Week 6.