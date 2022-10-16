Khalil Shakir start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5, bringing their record to 4-1 on the season as they sit at the top of the AFC East. Khalil Shakir had his best game of the campaign so far, but will he be worth a start in Week 6 when the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Khalil Shakir

Khalil Shakir caught 3-of-5 for 75 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Steelers, setting new career highs in receptions, targets, and yards for the 22-year-old rookie. He enjoyed a heavier workload with Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) sidelined for the Week 5 contest. McKenzie, who cleared concussion protocol and practiced fully on Wednesday, is set to come back and assume the starting role on Sunday. That could easily mean that Shakir’s involvement in the offense will drop significantly from last week’s game, but especially with Crowder still out, Shakir may have earned himself a few extra snaps after his impressive Week 5 performance.

Start or sit in Week 6?

With McKenzie stepping back into the starting role, Shakir will be best left on the bench for Week 6.