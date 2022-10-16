Isaiah McKenzie start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills secured a commanding 38-3 win over the Steelers in Week 5 as they improve to 4-1 on the season and sit at the top of the AFC East. Isaiah McKenzie missed that game due to concussion protocol, but he’s been cleared to play in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie

Prior to his concussion, McKenzie was playing well as he went 7-of-9 for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, followed by 4-for-6 for 21 yards and another score in Week 4. Of course, Week 4 against the Ravens is when he took the hit that ended in him being pulled out of the game with a concussion, so his performance came to an early end. With both he and Jamison Crowder (ankle) absent, rookie wideout Khalil Shakir stepped up and put in a huge performance to help bury the Steelers. With McKenzie clearing concussion protocol and making his return this week, Shakir should see a reduced role while McKenzie is expected to step back into a starting position.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Expect McKenzie to pick up where he left off, making him a solid flex option in Week 6 against the Chiefs.