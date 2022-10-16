Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a narrow 30-29 win over the Raiders in Week 5, marking their second straight win as their record improves to 4-1 on the season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire turned in the quietest performance of the season, but will he be worth starting in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed nine times for just 15 yards in the win over the Raiders while catching 3-of-4 targets for another 20 yards on the day. It was his worst performance all season, and the first time he’s turned in single-digit fantasy points with just 6.5 in PPR leagues. If not for his work as a receiver, it would have been much worse in terms of fantasy value, as has been the case for the majority of the season. He had trouble getting anything going against the Raiders' defense and has logged less than 10 carries in all but one of his games this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

While he struggled on the ground in Week 5, CEH seems to benefit more from the passing game. He’s basically dead even on snaps with Jerick McKinnon, so that means his targets and receptions will likely end up being the difference-maker. Start Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a solid flex option in Week 6.