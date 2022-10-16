JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs notched their second straight win with a narrow 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. That brings their record to 4-1 on the season as they sit on top of the AFC West. They’ll go up against the AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster had a relatively quiet week as he caught 3-of-8 for 33 yards as he was unable to find the end zone. He finished with 6.3 PPR fantasy points, which is his second-lowest output of the season. He hasn’t been able to do much in terms of fantasy as he’s been striving to become more of a consistent target for Patrick Mahomes throughout the season. Smith-Schuster hasn’t been able to find a touchdown yet this season either, but he’s averaged 11.7 yards per reception and has seen eight targets in four of his five appearances. If he can catch more than the 38 percent he caught in Week 5, he might not be far away from a breakout game in his first year in Kansas City.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Smith-Schuster can’t be trusted week to week at this point, as he’s struggled to get much going all season long. He should be left on the bench for Week 6 except for in deeper leagues.