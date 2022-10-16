Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a narrow 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 as they improve to 4-1 on the season, sitting on top of the AFC West. They’ll meet up with the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday as both teams will look to continue their fantastic start to the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught 6-of-8 for 90 yards in the win over the Raiders, marking a season-high in receptions, targets, and yards for the 28-year-old receiver. He hasn’t been able to find the end zone this season yet, but he turned in 15 PPR fantasy points in his best performance of the campaign so far. He made a case for why he should see more volume in the offense going forward, as he’s seen seven or fewer targets in each of his four games prior to last week’s win.

Start or sit in Week 6?

While he impressed in Week 5, it still remains to be seen whether he’ll find some consistency moving forward and be able to keep up the explosive performances from week to week. Leave Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the bench in Week 6, but keep an eye on his performances going forward.