Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-1 after a narrow 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. They sit on top of the AFC West as they look to topple the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

Jerick McKinnon ran the ball eight times for 53 yards while catching two of his three targets for another 19 yards in the Week 5 win over the Raiders. It was a solid performance from a running back who has generally played second fiddle to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for much of the season, proving that he can run with the best of them. He actually out-snapped CEH last week 35-31, and only had one less carry than Clyde on the day. The Chiefs will go up against a tough Bills defense who have only allowed an average of 77.8 rushing yards per game this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Jerick McKinnon is making a case as to why he should be more involved in the backfield, but he still shouldn’t be on the radar for most fantasy managers. He should be left on the bench in Week 6 except in deeper leagues.