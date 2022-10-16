Skyy Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Raiders by a score of 30-29 in Week 5, bringing their record to 4-1 on the season as they sit on top of the AFC West. They’ll take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, who are also 4-1 and lead the AFC East. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore

Skyy Moore saw his second straight week with two catches as he went 2-for-3 for 15 yards on the day. It wasn’t as good as his Week 4 performance where he caught 2-of-4 for 31 yards, but it shows some promise for the rookie who has been trying to break into a very stacked receiving corps in Kansas City. While he hasn’t been able to show any consistency, he’s making a case as to why he should be more involved from week to week.

Start or sit in Week 6?

It might not be a bad idea to pick up Moore off the waiver wire so you have him when he finally finds that breakout performance, but he shouldn’t be in your starting lineup for Week 6.