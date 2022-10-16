Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a flying start to the season, improving to 4-1 after a narrow 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. They sit on top of the AFC West and will meet up with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Mecole Hardman caught 4-of-5 for 73 yards in the win over the Raiders, adding one rush attempt for another seven yards. It was the best performance of the season for the 24-year-old receiver, shattering his previous season high of 49 yards from Week 2 against the Chargers. He was injured for a minute during the Week 5 game, but came back on the field and made the most of the few targets he saw from Patrick Mahomes.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Hardman has been unreliable from a fantasy perspective this season, but his 12 PPR points in the win over the Raiders was a nice little surprise for anyone who had him as a starter. Unless you’re in a deeper league, leave Mecole Hardman on the bench in Week 6 until he can find some consistency going forward.