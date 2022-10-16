Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming off his highest yardage total of the season heading into a Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. If you are a fantasy manager considering using Elliott in your starting lineup, here’s a look at what to expect this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott did not find a ton of running room but rushed for 78 yards based on volume as he carried the ball 22 times, and he was not targeted in the passing game in last weekend’s 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts and looked like the better back. Through the first five games of the season, Elliott carried the ball 81 times for 305 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Elliott is a top-25 fantasy running back at best, and that is largely based on the workhorse role he continues to enjoy. Hopefully, the production will follow.