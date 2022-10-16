Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a productive performance in Week 6, but he finished well below Ezekiel Elliott in touches. If you are considering using Pollard as a fantasy football contributor this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Pollard led the Cowboys running back duo with 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, while Elliott rushed for 78 yards on 22 attempts. Neither back was targeted in the passing game as Cooper Rush threw the ball just 16 times in the 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard’s workload has been far less than what Elliott receives, but there’s no question Pollard has been the most effective runner with 5.6 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 6?

With the Cowboys continuing to use Elliott far more often, Pollard is a top-30 running back at best in this weekend’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.