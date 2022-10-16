Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hope to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season. The much anticipated NFC East showdown is set for Sunday Night Football, and a high-scoring affair can only boost the fantasy potential for the likes of Michael Gallup. We break down the opponent matchup and recommend whether Gallup is a must-start this week for fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup has been steadily improving since his Week 4 debut this season. He’s posted 10.4 and 8.4 PPR fantasy points in his previous two games and has been increasing his number of targets as the number two option behind CeeDee Lamb. The time will come for Gallup to have his breakout game and finish with the type of production fantasy managers were accustomed to seeing last season. The best news is that this week’s opponent could be the right matchup for him.

The Eagles’ defense may be allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (17.6), but they are giving up an average of 27.6 fantasy points per game to receivers, which ranks 13th in the NFL. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys may be forced to play catch-up against Philadelphia’s top-five scoring offense (27.0 PPG). Should the Eagles' secondary shadow or double Lamb throughout the night, Gallup could be in for a sneaky breakout outing.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Gallup is a start as a solid WR3 option for Sunday, with the added upside of benefiting from a high-scoring game. The Cowboys should be motivated to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season and look for Gallup to play an increased role if they hope to win.