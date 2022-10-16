CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is putting together consistent performances despite the changes at quarterback. If you are considering using Lamb in your fantasy football lineup in Week 6, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is coming off one of his worst performances early in 2022, but it wasn’t terrible, catching 5-of-8 passes for 53 yards and was held out of the end zone in a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He received at least eight targets in all five games this season, and he caught 28 passes for 341 yards with two scores to this point of the year. Lamb will face a Philadelphia Eagles pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to complete 28-of-42 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Lamb is a top-10 fantasy option among wide receivers this weekend, so if he’s on your roster, get him in the lineup.