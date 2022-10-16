Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys enter a much anticipated NFC East bout with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys will look to hand the Eagles their first loss despite injuries hitting their offensive depth, but tight end Dalton Schultz could be set to play in the primetime matchup. In a potentially high-scoring affair between division rivals, is Dallas’ tight end a value play for fantasy managers this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz reaggravated his sprained PCL last week against the Rams, but there was reportedly no new injury or damage which is a silver lining. After suffering the initial injury in Week 2, Shultz missed the following week but was able to return in Week 4. As long as Schultz is able to make it through a couple of sessions in practice, the belief is that he should be good to suit up for Sunday night.

Granted, his production over the past two weeks leaves some cause for concern from fantasy managers. Schultz has seen just four total targets in the past two games, while he’s yet to record a reception in the same time span. To put it bluntly, Schultz has put up two goose eggs for fantasy managers, and now he faces an Eagles defense that is allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to his position (5.1). His track record of late is putting him into risky TE2 territory among fantasy options.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Schultz is a risky bet even if he does suit up versus the Eagles, and fantasy managers are better off keeping him on the bench for Week 6. Perhaps the eventual return of Dak Prescott helps spark a comeback in fantasy production, but until then Schultz is better kept out of starting lineups.