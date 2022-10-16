DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has been difficult to predict this season, but he’s coming off a big-time performance with a number of targets that went his way. If you are considering whether to use Smith in your fantasy football lineup in Week 6, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith was targeted 11 times in last week’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals and caught 10 passes for 87 yards. He has reached 80 receiving yards three times this season but in the other two games, he finished with a combined 17 yards. Smith caught 28 passes for 353 yards with a touchdown through the first five games of this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Smith is a top-25 fantasy football option among wide receivers this weekend with a ton of upside, but there is going to be a risk for a performance where he crashes down to earth against the Dallas Cowboys.