Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has developed into one of the most consistent players at the position and will look to keep the success rolling into Week 6. If you have Goedert on your fantasy football roster, here’s a look at what to consider heading into Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert finished with his best fantasy football performance of the season in last weekend’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals, as he caught 8-of-9 targets that went his way for 95 yards. On the season, Goedert caught 24-of-29 targets for 335 and a touchdown. Eventually, it feels like touchdown numbers should start to go up, and we’ll see if it comes Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Goedert is a must-start tight end in a position where many players must rely on a touchdown to have any sort of fantasy value. He is a top-five tight end this weekend, so get him in the lineup.