Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders continues to dominate the workload in this backfield with no signs of that slowing down going into a big game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. If you are considering using Sanders in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries, and he caught 2-of-3 passes for six yards but was held out of the end zone in a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This wasn’t quite the performance he had the week prior with 134 yards and two scores, but the high usage rate is still promising moving forward. Jalen Hurts rushed 15 times and scored twice last weekend, which will continue to cut into Sanders’ workload especially close to the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sanders is a strong fantasy option as a top-15 running back this weekend and should be in your starting lineup if he’s on your roster.