Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell has not been a featured part of this offense, and it doesn’t appear like that will change anytime soon. If you have Gainwell in your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what to consider looking ahead to a Week 6 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell tied a season-high in rushing yards in a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals last weekend as he ran for 20 yards on three attempts but was held without a catch or touchdown. Miles Sanders remains the workhorse back in this offense, as he carried the ball 15 times, and Jalen Hurts does a ton of damage in the running game. Through the first five games of the season, Gainwell rushed for 72 yards on 18 carries with two scores.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Gainwell is a touchdown-or-bust running back and with how unlikely it is for him to receive a high number of touches, you can find better fantasy options.