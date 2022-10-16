Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is not off to a very strong start in the first season with his new team, and he’ll get another primetime matchup to turn things around in Week 6. If you have Wilson on your fantasy football roster, here’s a look at what to consider heading into Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wilson completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 22 yards on four rushing attempts in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He has been limited during practice with a shoulder injury but should be healthy enough to go in this matchup. The Broncos played on Thursday in Week 5, so they’ve had plenty of days off to get ready and heal up to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Wilson is a top-15 quarterback for fantasy purposes this weekend, but there doesn’t appear to be a very high ceiling after this start through five games.