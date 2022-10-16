Mike Boone start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is developing into a decent change-of-pace back but hasn’t gotten a ton of opportunities to this point of the season. If you picked him up for your fantasy football roster, here is an overview of what to consider if you’re trying to figure out whether to start him in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Mike Boone

Boone finished with 85 total yards of offense in last week’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and he rushed for 38 yards on seven carries along with 47 receiving yards by catching all three targets that went his way. Boone was limited during practice with a foot injury, but the bigger issue is Melvin Gordon taking most of the carries, though he has been limited during practice as well.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Boone is a top-30 running back option at best, so he could potentially be used as a flex option, but there are plenty of players more worthy of a starting spot in your fantasy lineup.