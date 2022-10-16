Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is coming off his strongest fantasy football performance of the season and will look for another strong outing in Week 6. If Gordon is on your roster, here is a look at what you should consider as you set your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards, and he caught all three targets for 49 yards in last week’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He was limited during practice with neck and rib injuries, so he’s officially being listed as questionable for Monday’s game. On the season, Gordon rushed for 193 yards with 52 attempts and a touchdown in addition to 11 grabs for 98 yards.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Gordon is a top-15 running back with a strong matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers so if he’s active for the game, he should likely be in your lineup. Gordon having a Monday game is a bit tricky for managers, so if you plan on playing Gordon make sure you have a replacement in case the Broncos do rule him out.