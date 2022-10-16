Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is putting together a strong start to the season through the first five games and will look to keep that going into Monday Night Football. If you have Sutton on your fantasy football roster, here is an overview of what to expect from him in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton led the Broncos with 74 yards, catching 5-of-11 targets that went his way in last week’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. To this point of the season, Sutton caught 29-of-46 targets for 417 yards with one touchdown. The Broncos' offense is not finding a ton of success as a whole, but Sutton is the go-to guy for Russell Wilson as he’s been targeted at least seven times in all five matchups.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Sutton’s developed into a top-10 wide receiver option, so get him in your lineup regardless of league format.