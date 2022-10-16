Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy saw a season-high in targets in his last time out as he gets ready for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. If you are considering using Jeudy in your fantasy football lineup in Week 6, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Russell Wilson went Jeudy’s way eight times during last week’s 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and they connected for three receptions with 53 yards but was held out of the end zone. Through five games this season, he caught 14-of-29 targets for 236 yards with two touchdowns. Jeudy will face a Chargers defense that allowed Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett to complete 21-of-34 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Jeudy is a top-30 wide receiver option at best in this matchup, so you can likely go for better fantasy players in this spot.