Mike Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams went for more than 100 receiving yards for the third time this season last weekend, and he’ll look for another in Week 6. If you have Williams on your fantasy football roster, here’s a look at what to consider as you set your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams caught 10-of-13 targets that went his way for 134 yards in last weekend’s 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns with Keenan Allen held out with an injury. Allen has been limited this week during this week, but he’s listed as doubtful so Williams should once again be the Chargers’ top receiving threat. He will get a tough assignment against Patrick Surtain.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Regardless of whether Allen will be back on the field, Williams is a top-15 wide receiver, so if he’s on your roster, get him in your starting lineup.