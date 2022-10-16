Joshua Kelley start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley took advantage of an increased workload last weekend, and he appears to have jumped into the No. 2 back in this offense. If you are considering starting Kelley in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts to go along with 33 receiving yards, catching both targets that went his way in a 30-28 win over the Cleveland Browns. Austin Ekeler is clearly the top running back, but Kelley out-carried Sony Michel 10-1 as the team’s second-best option in the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Kelley is nothing more than a top-40 running back option behind Ekeler, but he could have a ton of fantasy value if Ekeler has to miss any time with an injury.